Inside ex-Man United star's £2.3m mansion that has 6 bedrooms, pools and barbershop

- Marouane Fellaini has put up his £22.3million luxury mansion for sale since he left Man United in 2019

- The property has interesting features including six-bedrooms, a swimming pool and a barbershop

- Fellaini spent five seasons with Everton from 2008 t0 2013 before staying another six years at Old Trafford

Marouane Fellaini's £2.3million luxury mansion has an indoor pool, personal barbershop and separate detached garden cottage.

The former Man United star has put up the house for sale since he left the club to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in 2019.

The Belgium international purchased the mansion in 2017 which is just 15 minutes drive from Old Trafford.

It comes with a six-bedroom with a detached garden cottage and 7,500 square feet of gated secure grounds.

Fellaini was conscious of his flamboyant hairstyle so he created a barbershop inside his house in order to get much attention when needed.

Marouane Fellaini's £2.3m mansion has 6 bedrooms, pools and barbershop.

Source: Getty Images

The 32-year-old had previously spent five years at Goodison Park with Everton before switching up north to play for the Red Devils for another six years.

The property was formerly occupied by 1966 World Cup winner with England Allan Ball who previously called it home.

Fellaini recently tested positive to the deadly coronavirus in March but will be hoping to cash in on his bumper pad.

