Hushpuppi: Dubai police release video showing arrest of Nigerian cyber fraud criminal and his crew in hotel room

- Dubai Police have released a video showing the operation that led to Huspuppi’s Arrest

- Portions of the clip captured the moment armed police officers broke into the internet fraudster’s hotel residence

- The video also showed how Hushpuppi and his crew members were all handcuffed after they had been accosted

Over 10 days after the arrest of Dubai-based Nigerian, Ray Hushpuppi, the police in Dubai have finally released a video clip that captured the operation that led to the internet fraudster’s arrest.

Legit.ng recently sighted the over four minutes clip on the Twitter page of a Dubai-based media outfit identified as @DXBMediaOffice.

Clips from the arrest scene were included in a feature story that gave a deeper insight into cyber-crime in the country and the involvement of Hushpuppi and his gang.

A portion of the clip captured the moment some heavily armed police officers arrived at Hushpuppi’s hotel.

From indications, Hushpuppi and his crew completely had no idea of what was ahead of them as the police officers broke into their apartment unannounced.

Dubai-based Nigerian man Ray Hushpuppi. Photo: Instagram/@hushpuppi

Source: Instagram

This was followed by the officers shouting orders once they gained entry and arresting everyone present.

Hushpuppi was spotted donned in a designer outfit with his two hands cuffed to the back.

Another individual identified as Woodberry alongside some other unidentified crew members were also seen in handcuffs.

Speaking on the operation, the commander-in-chief of the police in Dubai, Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, was quoted to have said: “The arrest of 'Hushpuppi', 'Woodberry' & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety.“

In a related story about Hushpuppi, Legit.ng previously reported that the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, came out to say that Hushpuppi must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to the NIDCOM chairman, fraudsters like him are responsible for ruining the image of honest Nigerians who work multiple jobs abroad.

