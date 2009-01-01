Home | News | General | Trouble for Lampard as big Chelsea star agrees 'secret' deal to join top Italian club

- Pedro who currently plays for Chelsea is set for a move to Roma this summer

- The Spaniard is even said to have agreed deal with the Italian giant

- Chelsea are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table

Chelsea winger Pedro has reportedly agreed mega deal to join Italian giant Roma at the end of the ongoing 2019/20 Premier League season where the Blues want to finish among the top four.

The former Barcelona star has a deal which was due to expire on June 30 before the Spaniard agreed to stay at Stamford Bridge until when the season ends.

Pedro is said to have agreed to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season so as for him to leave the London based giants for free when the transfer window opens.

Brazilian winger Willian will also be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season with reports already linking him with move to Arsenal.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

According to the report on Daily Star citing Sky Sports, Pedro will be moving to Roma where he could end his professional football career.

Pedro has been playing for Chelsea for the past five years and played a significant role in the Blues' victory over Arsenal in last season's Europa League final.

Following the departure of Eden Hazard who moved to Real Madrid, Pedro has been getting good chance operate well at the wings for Chelsea.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Pedro, Chelsea winger, reportedly agrees deal to join Roma this summer (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently occupying fourth position on the Premier League table with the hopes of them qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giant Chelsea joined Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid in serious race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz by reportedly offering massive sum of £80 million.

Super Eagles star tells Mourinho the only condition that will make him sign for Tottenham

Chelsea gaffer Frank Lampard is doing all his possible best to make sure that the Blues have good legs on ground before the next Premier League season starts.

But the former England international will have to make sure that the Blues qualify for next Champions League which will attract more players to want to play for Chelsea.

According to the report, Chelsea want to sign the 21-year-old Germany international for a five-year deal which will make him the Blues' player for a long term.

Real Madrid on the other hand are said to have offered Bayer Leverkusen £72 million for them to sign Kai Havertz this summer.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...