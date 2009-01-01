Home | News | General | Meet 17-year-old valedictorian who has never missed class; she received over N166m in scholarships, accepted to 18 colleges

- Ashanti Palmer is being celebrated for her academic achievement in addition to having never been absent from class

- The teenager has been awarded with over $430,000 (N166,840,000) in scholarships

- The 17-year-old girl graduated with 99.08 average

A valedictorian identified as Ashanti Palmer is celebrating her high academic title in addition to having never been absent from class.

The 17-year-old girl recently graduated from Nellie A. Thornton High School in Mount Vernon, New York, with perfect attendance.

Ashanti said she has not missed school since pre-K, and intends to keep it going throughout the higher institution.

Ashanti Palmer. Photo credit: Good Morning America

She Told Good Morning America: "There were days when I didn't feel like going to school, but I knew if you missed a day then you were behind, so I pushed through.

"[My friends] know I hate being behind in my work so it was normal for me to show up."

The teenager, who graduated with a 99.08 average, has been accepted to 18 colleges and awarded over $430,000 in scholarships.

Ashanti advised rising students to focus on their own definition of success and look at someone and be inspired.

In other news, a Nigerian identified as Timi Adelakun has made history at South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida, for being the school's first black valedictorian and for having a 5.6 GPA - the highest ever in the school’s history.

Reacting to the feat, Adelakun said it is a good thing that he made history in the school. He expressed gratitude to the school that helped him academically.

Timi said: “I’ve been taking over 20 college courses worth of credit, and because of that, my AP credits, my Ace credits, and my dual enrollment credits boost my GPA."

The young boy was offered admission by eight universities including the University of Miami, Columbia University, Julliard, UCLA, the University of Southern California, Berkeley, The University of Chicago, and Pomona College.

He said: “I’m going to attend Pomona College. The school gave me a full scholarship, so if I go there it’s covered for. I chose that school ’cause it’s liberal arts, and I’m able to double major. I’m doing molecular biology and theatre."

