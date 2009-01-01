Home | News | General | Former Man United star makes big statement after top player breaks 7-year curse at the club

- Robin Van Persie took to social media to hail Anthony Martial for his hat-trick

- The Frenchman’s treble was the first in the Premier League for Manchester United since Van Persie in 2013

- Man United are now two points off Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Thursday, June 25

Former Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie broke his silence after Anthony Martial finally knocked him off as the last player to score a Premier League hat-trick for the club.

A lot has changed for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford and one notable aspect of the game which was clearly lacking over the years was the free scoring and ruthless nature of the team.

Robin Van Persie was the last person to bag a hat trick for Manchester United before Martial. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Twitter

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, the team is slowly rediscovering its past lethal form and this was exhibited against Sheffield United on Wednesday, June 24, when Anthony Martial bagged a memorable hat trick.

The Frenchman’s treble of goals was the first scored by any Man United player in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left and the club has been subject to loads of criticism for that.

After leaving Old Trafford, Van Persie was effectively replaced by Martial in 2015 and he took to Twitter to finally acknowledge the Frenchman’s abilities in front of goal.

“It took a while, but happy that someone has taken the baton after 7 years Congratulations on the hat-trick Martial,” the Dutchman tweeted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bruno Fernandes congratulated Antony Martial following the Frenchman's historic hat-trick against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, June 25.

Martial struck thrice in the Premier League clash to guide United to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to close in on fourth-placed Chelsea.

The 24-year-old netted the opener inside seven minutes of the encounter, before he doubled the advantage at the stroke of half-time.

He completed his hat-tick of the night in the 74th minute as the Red Devils marched to a comfortable win.

The treble of goals was Martial's first in his senior career and United's first hat-trick by any player since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago.

[embedded content]

