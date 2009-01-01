Home | News | General | 5 decades and still counting - Nigerian couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary as throwback and present photos go viral

- Love is a beautiful thing, and true love lasts forever when it is nurtured

- This is the love that exists between a couple who got married five decades ago

- The couple identified as Mr and Mrs Gafai are celebrating their wedding anniversary after tying the knot on Thursday, June 25, 1970

A Nigerian couple who got married in 1970 are celebrating 50 years wedding anniversary.

According to the invitation card sighted by Legit.ng, the couple identified as Mr and Mrs Gafai got married on Thursday, June 25, 1970.

Their granddaughter took to Twitter to celebrate them by posting their photos and wished them continued marital bliss, LIB reports.

Mr and Mrs Gafai. Photo credit: LIB

Source: UGC

She wrote: "Today we celebrate the golden jubilee of my maternal grandparents; 50 years of togetherness. We are blessed to have you in our lives, the epitome of love, happiness and blessings. May Allah SWT continue to shower you with long life, health and prosperity today and always."

Mr and Mrs Gafai's wedding invitation. Photo credit: LIB

Source: UGC

