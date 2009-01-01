Home | News | General | 5 decades and still counting - Nigerian couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary as throwback and present photos go viral
5 decades and still counting - Nigerian couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary as throwback and present photos go viral



- Love is a beautiful thing, and true love lasts forever when it is nurtured

- This is the love that exists between a couple who got married five decades ago

- The couple identified as Mr and Mrs Gafai are celebrating their wedding anniversary after tying the knot on Thursday, June 25, 1970

A Nigerian couple who got married in 1970 are celebrating 50 years wedding anniversary.

According to the invitation card sighted by Legit.ng, the couple identified as Mr and Mrs Gafai got married on Thursday, June 25, 1970.

Their granddaughter took to Twitter to celebrate them by posting their photos and wished them continued marital bliss, LIB reports.

5 decades and still counting - Nigerian couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

Mr and Mrs Gafai. Photo credit: LIB
Source: UGC

She wrote: "Today we celebrate the golden jubilee of my maternal grandparents; 50 years of togetherness. We are blessed to have you in our lives, the epitome of love, happiness and blessings. May Allah SWT continue to shower you with long life, health and prosperity today and always."

A man who truly loves you will forgive your cheating - Nigerian lady claims
5 decades and still counting - Nigerian couple celebrates 50th wedding anniversary

Mr and Mrs Gafai's wedding invitation. Photo credit: LIB
Source: UGC

In other news, the wedding photos of a beautiful man and his bride have gone viral as they appear to have had the simplest marriage ceremony with no guests sighted in the pictures.

Many wondered if Ghanaian ladies would agree to have such simple weddings, looking at how inexpensive it all looked.

The only two people who were captured in the photos apart from the bride and the groom was the officiating minister, as well as a woman who is thought to be the mother of one spouse.

Apart from the fact that the new Mr and Mrs did not entertain guests at the marriage ceremony, the two also wore simple dresses as though they were just stepping out for a random event.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Adewale Adeniyi inspired many people on LinkedIn with his grass to grace story.

Facts about Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards current husband

Adeniyi said he worked as a roadside mechanic for six months without being paid during his undergraduate years at the higher institution where he studied engineering.

He said bailing oneself out of the less privileged circle is by showcasing "uncommon knowledge", adding that one becomes irresistible by doing so.

Top 5 Nigerian couples proving love does exist in this world | Legit TV

[embedded content]

