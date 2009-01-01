Home | News | General | Ex-African best player who featured for Arsenal and Man City creates unwanted record in Premier League

- Emmanuel Adebayor was caught offside one too many times during his spell in the Premier League

- The Togo international leads the standings in the most offsides in Premier League history

- Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku also make the top 10

As far as player statistics go, no one wants to be on the wrong side of some numbers in football.

The likes of Sergio Ramos and Pepe are infamous for being among the most booked players in history, a feat which does not necessarily go down well in their football CVs.

Others like former Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor also have odd records in the game and it is not necessarily for a good cause.

It turns out that the Togo international is the most offside player in history, if statistics are anything to go by.

Adebayor is the most offside player in Premier League history, according to stats. Photo: Getty Images.

Despite scoring 97 goals in 242 appearances for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, Adebayor’s offside record is much louder than his goal scoring prowess.

According to statistics released by Sportbible, Adebayor, throughout his career, has been caught offside a staggering 328 times.

That is quite the astonishing number but to put it into further perspective, it shows he has been caught on the wrong side of a defensive line an average of 1.3 times per game.

England international Jermain Defoe, who is well travelled as far as football clubs are concerned, comes second in the list, as he has been caught offside 314 times in 496 career appearances.

Jermaine Defoe has also been caught offside quite a number of times in the Premier League. Photo: Getty Images.

The top 10 list consists of the likes of Robin Van Persie, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and former United forward Romelu Lukaku who now plays for Inter Milan.

It is not hard to note that some of the players in this list were prolific strikers in the Premier League, a clear indication that to be offside that many times, you must somehow be integral to the team to be fed that many balls.

