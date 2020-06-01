Home | News | General | Kogi police station, bank attacks an act of ‘terrorism’ – Sen. Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Kogi

Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West Senatorial District has described as an act of ‘terrorism’ the gunmen attacks on a police station and bank robbery, all in Isanlu, headquarters of Yagba federal constituency of Kogi State.

Adeyemi stated this yesterday when he visited the Isanlu Community to condole with the Agbana of Isanlu, Oba Moses Etombi, and families of the victims of the attack on the community by armed gangs on June 4 which left eight policemen and a civilian dead.

The senator also visited the joint police divisional office and area command headquarters assuring that perpetrators are terrorists that will soon all be identified and punished.

He commended the state government and security agencies whose joint efforts he noted had led to the arrest of six members of the criminal gangs while investigations continued to apprehend other members still at large and their sponsors.

“They call them armed robbers but I call them terrorists. Only terrorists operate the way they operated. I am happy to note that some of them have been apprehended and will be brought to book together with their sponsors.

“I am happy to note that we have a government that is committed to the security of lives and property under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello. As I am coming I meditated about the security situation in Nigeria; I do not know of any government in the past in Kogi State that has committed a lot of resources towards security and safety of lives and property like the present government has done.

“Kogi State is strategically located, bordered by nine states and that makes it a challenge but within limited resources, I think this government has tried.

“What happened in Isanlu is unfortunate and is under investigation. The government is working with security agencies that the terrorists are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law. They shall know no peace for the rest of their lives. I commiserate with your royal highness, and families of the victims with the assurance that the government is working hard to ensure this does not happen again.

“If we had a good road, it will have been difficult for the gangs to succeed but this road is a federal road. In 2013 I got it awarded and construction commenced but due to one mistake or the other, today, we are back where we were before. Last week, Governor Yahaya Bello was in touch with the federal ministry of works on this very road. I can tell you that this road will soon receive federal attention.

“By the Grace of God, with the support from the state government and the pushing by those of us in the national assembly, in the next two months we will start talking about next year’s budget, I will make sure that this road will be back in the national budget for construction”.

The monarch, Oba Moses Etombi thanked the Senator and his entourage for the show of solidarity, expressed joy over the news of the apprehension of members of the criminal gang that attacked his domain adding that he would be happier when the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The police area commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okoye lamented to senator Adeyemi and his entourage, that the armed gangs operated for close to two hours unchallenged inspite of several distress calls.

On the senator’s entourage were the Security Adviser to the governor, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd), Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Ayoade, commissioners and senior special assistants to Governor Yahaya Bello on security matters in charge of Yagba East, Yagba West, Mopamuro and Kabbabunu local councils.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...