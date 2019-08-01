Home | News | General | Super Eagles star Omeruo sparkles for Leganes in goalless draw

CD Leganes are running out of opportunities to save themselves from relegation with seven rounds of matches left to the end of the 2019-2020 season.

They earned their first point after the La Liga restart following their goalless draw with Granada at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on

Javier Aguirre’s men were presented with the best chance to take the lead at the 63rd minute when they were awarded a penalty by referee Ricardo De Burgos after Assalé was fouled in the area, but Guerrero missed the spot-kick, with the ball hitting the post.

Making his 21st start of the season, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo was clearly one of the most impressive players on the pitch while fellow Super Eagle Ramon Azeez was in action for only the first half.

Omeruo made a team-high four clearances and was also the top interceptor in the Leganes side with four recorded over the course of ninety minutes.

Only striker Miguel Angel Guerrero won more aerial duels (5) than the Super Eagles center-back who registered three and was the top-rated Leganes player (7.24).

Stranded in the bottom three in La Liga with 25 points from 31 games, Leganes travel to Osasuna in their next game on Saturday, June 27.

