Home | News | General | Lawpavilion applauds Usoro led NBA exco, promises new innovations

Kindly Share This Story:

LawPavilion Business Solutions Ltd has confirmed its recent partnership with the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to provide Electronic Law Reports to young lawyers.

Speaking on the development, Ope Olugasa, Managing Director of the LegalTech company commended the Paul Usoro-led NBA executives for the well thought out initiative of giving back to the legal community, particularly the young lawyers.

Olugasa explained that the beneficiaries of this initiative were young lawyers between one to seven years post-call, who paid their annual practicing fee on or before the deadline stipulated in the Legal Practitioners’ Act.

Observing that majority of these young lawyers were still trying to find their foothold in the industry, learning the ropes and mostly without a robust income, Olugasa noted that the beneficiaries, paying their annual Bar Practicing Fee as and when due, showed the level of their commitment to the legal industry and especially to the association.

He said it was laudable that the NBA deemed it fit to give back to such dedicated young lawyers.

He especially commended the fact that the NBA exco looked for a palliative that will aid the career of these young but great minds.

On how it felt being a part of such a history-making initiative, Olugasa said it feels gratifying.

He gave insight into how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic hit the legal industry; particularly with courts, the last hope of the common man, being shut down for over a month.

He noted how the closure of the courts affected practicing lawyers who derive their livelihood as advocates.

Olugasa evinced how solicitors were also affected because they couldn’t access their physical libraries as a result of the lockdown measures put in place in the different states in Nigeria.

He described how difficult and practically impossible it was for some law firms to continue to render their legal services and how this led to some losing briefs or clients.

He, however, pointed out how only a certain percentage who had embraced technology, through the use of LawPavilion products, were able to stay up and running all through the period.

On if the legal industry should expect more from the LegalTech company now that the world is gradually returning to normal, Olugasa pointed out that life post-COVID-19 was definitely not going to be like what we were used to.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...