APC fortune in jeopardy – President Buhari laments

President Muhammadu Buhari has complained that the fortunes of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was in jeopardy.

Buhari made the remark while regretting over the current leadership crisis bedeviling the APC..

He said that urgent intervention was needed as the party was at the verge of what he termed “self-destruct.”

Buhari spoke at the Thursday emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party is currently in jeopardy, administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drifts and internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration.

“What we see clearly is that we are beginning to self-destruct. This, my dear party members, is not just regrettable but utterly gut-wrenching.’’

