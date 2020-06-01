Home | News | General | ”Missionary toh bad” – Tonto Dikeh reveals her favorite ‘knacking’ position
”Missionary toh bad” – Tonto Dikeh reveals her favorite ‘knacking’ position



Controversial Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has seemingly taken to her social media page ton reveal her favorite sex position.

This is coming after her bestie, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to ask ladies if they weren’t tired of a certain sex position known as ”Missionary”.

Reacting to the post, Tonto took to the comment section to ask if Bobrisky was referring to her and she hinted that her favorite style is “Missionary”..

In her words ;

“Are you speaking to me? mama missionary toh bad”

