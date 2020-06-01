”Missionary toh bad” – Tonto Dikeh reveals her favorite ‘knacking’ position
- 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Controversial Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has seemingly taken to her social media page ton reveal her favorite sex position.
This is coming after her bestie, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to ask ladies if they weren’t tired of a certain sex position known as ”Missionary”.
Reacting to the post, Tonto took to the comment section to ask if Bobrisky was referring to her and she hinted that her favorite style is “Missionary”..
In her words ;
“Are you speaking to me? mama missionary toh bad”
See the exchange below ;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles