Veteran Yoruba Actor, Ogun Majek is dead



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 58 minutes ago
Topular Yoruba actor, whose real name is Gbolagade Akinpelu but was fondly known as Ogun Majek, passed on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home..

Filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, who confirmed Majek’s death on his Facebook page, wrote

”From him we come and on to him we shall return, Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has return to his creator, may God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen” .

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

