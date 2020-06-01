Home | News | General | Dubai Police release video of Hushpuppi’s arrest, reveal he and his gang stole 168 billion naira (VIDEO)

In the latest development of the Hushpuppi fraud case, a new video by the Dubai police detailing how the arrest of the Nigerian Dubai-based big boy was effected, has begun trending on social media.

It should be recalled that earlier this month, it was reported that the Dubai Interpol and the FBI apprehended the Big Boy in his residence in the United Arab Emirates country.



The story of his arrest has since been serving rounds on social media with a lot of people elated that the flamboyant socialite has finally met his woe.

In a new video that’s currently trending on social media, released by the Dubai police, it confirms the arrest of the socialite following an extensive operation named “Fox Hunt 2”, which revealed a hidden online fraud network that was committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonation, banking fraud and identity theft.

In the video, it’s revealed that the socialite was apprehended alongside twelve other syndicates. Following their arrest, it was revealed that they hack corporate emails and clone websites to redirect payments to their own accounts.

About 1.6bn Dhirams stolen was stolen by them, they had over 1.9m victims, over 25m Dhirams in cars, 150m worth in items. The successful raid resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents pertaining to a well-planned international fraud, worth Dh1.6 billion(N168 billion).

The video instigates the Dubai Police’s commitment to fighting crime and corruption in the country.

The video has since gone viral on the internet with Nigerians having a lot to say about the situation… Reactions from Nigerians as they unfold will be shared shortly.

Here’s the video,

.@DubaiPoliceHQ take down "Hushpuppi", "Woodberry", ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed "Fox Hunt 2" pic.twitter.com/SGwhxDWrE8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery's Instagram fame and display of luxury helped Dubai Police arrest them for Fraud. Their cybercrime squad was involved in $435.6 million (AED1.6 billion) scams. pic.twitter.com/rPKPxJ4amT — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 25, 2020

