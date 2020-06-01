Edo Election: Main challenger, Imasuagbon steps down for Gov. Obaseki
Kenneth Imasuagbon, one of the main challengers of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primary election, has stepped down, according to Channel Television.
Imasuagbon stepped down for Governor Obaseki ahead of the primary election on Thursday..
Recall that Imasuagbon, had yesterday debunked rumours of stepping down for Governor Obaseki.
He had said that contrary to reports, that he did not step down for any other aspirant vowing to challenge the party up to the Supreme Court.
However, the deputy Governor of the State Philip Shuaibu had expressed optimism that Imasuagbon will step down and support Obaseki who he (Shuaibu) believes stands a better chance of winning the election
