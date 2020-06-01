Home | News | General | NEC dissolves APC National Working Committee, NWC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad made this known in a tweet on Thursday..

Bashir said the decision was taken at the NEC meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, embattled Deputy National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom and some members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC on Thursday.

He also confirmed that Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as Caretaker Committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He tweeted, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”

“The decision has just been taken at the ongoing party’s NEC meeting.”

“Governor of Yobe State, H.E Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

