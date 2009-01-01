Home | News | General | Police interrogate D’Banj over rape allegation
Police interrogate D’Banj over rape allegation



The Nigeria Police Force has interrogated pop star, Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’Banj, over allegations of rape.

It was gathered that D’Banj was questioned by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adaku Anya, at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja.

A statement was also taken from the self proclaimed ‘Eja Nla’ who maintained that he never raped his accuser, Seyitan Babatayo.

A top police source said, “D’Banj has been questioned twice at the FCID, Abuja. He was questioned last week and also this week. We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate the matter.”

It was learnt that Seyitan was also invited to write a statement but she stated that she had no means of travelling to Abuja and opted to visit a police unit in Lagos.

“Seyitan appealed with us that she had no means of travelling down to Abuja. So, she has been given the option of reporting at the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi,” the officer said.

Recall that earlier in June, Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese, in a Twitter thread  share the story of how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan at Glee Hotel, Lagos two years ago – in December 2018

