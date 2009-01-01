Home | News | General | Manchester United confirm nine players to leave club
Manchester United confirm nine players to leave club



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 10 minutes ago
Manchester United on Thursday confirmed that nine of their academy graduate players would leave the club at the end of the month when their contracts expire.

The Red Devils disclosed this in a post via their official website.

The players include Aidan Barlow, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Alex Fojticek, Ethan Hamilton, Dion McGhee, Demetri Mitchell, Kieran O’Hara, Largie Ramazani, and George Tanner.

Man United also thanked the departing players for their contributions during their time at the club and wished them the very best of luck for the future.


This is coming less than 24 hours after Man United defeated Sheffield United 3-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

United are currently in the fifth position on the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 games.

