Manchester United confirm nine players to leave club
- 5 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester United on Thursday confirmed that nine of their academy graduate players would leave the club at the end of the month when their contracts expire.
The Red Devils disclosed this in a post via their official website.
The players include Aidan Barlow, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Alex Fojticek, Ethan Hamilton, Dion McGhee, Demetri Mitchell, Kieran O’Hara, Largie Ramazani, and George Tanner.
Man United also thanked the departing players for their contributions during their time at the club and wished them the very best of luck for the future.
This is coming less than 24 hours after Man United defeated Sheffield United 3-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.
United are currently in the fifth position on the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 games.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 160