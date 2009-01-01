Home | News | General | Liverpool win first Premier League title in 30 years as Chelsea beat Man City at Stamford Bridge

- Chelsea vs Manchester City's Premier League encounter ended 2-1 in favor of the Blues

- Christian Pulisic and Wilian netted the two goals for the Stamford Bridge landlords

- The defeat for Manchester City has given Liverpool the Premier League title

Chelsea on Thursday night, June 25, provided superb performance which helped them beat visiting Manchester City 2-1 in a tough Premier League encounter played at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard and his wards went into the encounter with their morale boosted and they did themselves lot of good by beating the reigning Premier League champions who finished the match with 10 men.

Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea has now given Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title for this season after 30 years they last won it.

Frenchman N'Golo Kante returned to Chelsea's first team and had the first chance to score in the fourth minute when he fired a shot which was blocked by Ederson.

Chelsea scored their first goal in the 36th minute through Christian Pulisic who benefited from a blunder by Benjamin Mendy for him to net sending Ederson the wrong way.

But the Citizens fought back in the 55th minute through Kevin De Bruyne who scored via a superb free kick.

The hosts were however given a penalty in the 77th minute after the referee checked the VAR system and Willian scored to give the Blues back the lead.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Willian's penalty gives the Blues 2-1 win over Citizens (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

City tried all their best not to leave London with a defeat, but they were unable to score as Chelsea won the match 2-1.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea winger Pedro reportedly agreed to a mega deal to join Italian giant Roma at the end of the ongoing 2019/20 Premier League season while the Blues want to finish among the top four.

Pedro is said to have agreed to stay at Chelsea until the end of the season so as for him to leave the London-based giants for free when the transfer window opens.

Brazilian winger Willian will also be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season with reports already linking him with a move to Arsenal.

Pedro has been playing for Chelsea for the past five years and played a significant role in the Blues' victory over Arsenal in last season's Europa League final.

Following the departure of Eden Hazard who moved to Real Madrid, Pedro has been getting a good opportunity to operate well at the wings for Chelsea.

[embedded content]

