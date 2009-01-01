Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG makes important announcement on flight resumption

- Nigerians will by next week know when domestic flights in the country will resume

- The ministry of aviation said it will announce a date for the commencement of domestic flight by next week

- The director-general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu made the disclosure in Abuja

Flight operations in the country were suspended as a measure to check the spread of COVID-19.

However, the ministry of aviation disclosed on Thursday, June 25, that it will announce a date for the commencement of domestic flight next week, The Nation reported.

The director-general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu made the disclosure during the briefing by the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said the ministry of aviation has made significant progress in the readiness to restart the industry.

Nuhu explained that the sector was delaying the resumption of flight because it still needs to close some gaps.

He revealed that as part of the preparation to commence flight operation, a dry run test would be conducted in Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

Meanwhile, fifty Nigerians stranded in Pakistan have arrived in Abuja on Friday, June 19, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said. The commission made the disclosure via its Twitter page @nidcom_gov on Friday, saying all eva

cuees are now on compulsory 14 days self-isolation. According to NIDCOM, the compulsory self-isolation is being observed according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

In another report, Nigerian evacuees from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, have arrived in Abuja as the federal government intensifies efforts to bring back stranded nationals amid COVID-19.

The disclosure was made by the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

As the deadly coronavirus cases increase globally, Nigerians abroad have been indicating interest to return to the country and the federal government has been responding to their request.

The Nigerians arrived in Abuja on Friday, June 19, the same day Nigerians stranded in Pakistan arrived in the Federal Capital Territory.

