Home | News | General | You will suffer for your evil ways - Cynthia Morgan tells Jude Okoye

- Cynthia Morgan has once again taken to social media to call out former music boss, Jude Okoye

- In a recent post shared to her Instagram story, she said he would suffer for his evil ways

- This comes barely a month after she re-emerged on social media accusing him of ruining her music career

- Her recent post has left many people surprised as she only a while back, apologized to the Northside Music boss for all the things she said

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan who now goes by the moniker, Madrina, has taken to social media to call out her former record label boss, Jude Okoye popularly known as Jude Engees, again.

In a recent write-up shared to her Instagram Story, the German Juice singer mentioned Okoye by his handle, saying he would suffer for his evil ways.

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

Cynthia Morgan's recent post has caused a reaction on social media/@royalmadrina

Source: Instagram

In her words: "@judeengees you will suffer for your evil ways." Recall a few weeks ago, Morgan had re-emerged on social media with a story of how her music career got ruined by the label boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

However, after her former manager threatened to drop receipts proving Morgan ruined her career by herself, she tendered an apology stating that it was the 'pain speaking'.

Cythia Morgan was first signed to Jude Okoye's record label before she left to start her own

Source: UGC

Well it looks like the red-haired singer is back and ready to take on Okoye and she's starting with some direct jabs on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, South African singer, Sho Madjozi, has taken to social media to accuse Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, of taking down Own It remix which she was featured.

My wife begs me with Davido’s name whenever she offends me - Nigerian man claims

According to the John Cena crooner, this happened after they were both nominated for Best International Act in the 2020 BET awards.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, had a few words for people who are fond of abusing others on social media better known as trolls. In a lengthy Instagram post, she spoke about how they can better their lives.

Nkechi who admitted to being a troll in the past, says the insults thrown at her used to make her cry but she has now turned them to her biggest motivation.

How we settle quarrels in Mavin records – Ladipoe | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...