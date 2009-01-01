Home | News | General | We may re-open schools soon - FG gives fresh details on resumption

- The federal government has said that it may re-open schools across the country

- Emeka Uwajiuba, the minister of state for education, said he ministry now has sufficient information to make decisions on school reopening

- Uwajiuba, however, noted that such information and decision would have to be presented to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

All public and private schools across the country may soon be re-opened if certain conditions are met and approved by all the concerned stakeholders.

The Nation reports that the minister of state for education, Emeka Uwajiuba, said the ministry now has sufficient information to make decisions on school reopening.

Legit.ng gathered that the minister, however, said that such information and decision would have to be presented to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Breaking: FG approves N148bn to Rivers, four other states for fixing federal roads (see list)

The minister said this at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday, June 25, in Abuja.

Uwajiuba said there was sufficient information, considering the reopening of schools, adding that until such a decision is presented to the PTF, the decision for the closure of school remained intact.

The SGF, Boss Mustapha, during a presidential briefing on COVID-19.

Source: UGC

The minister also refuted reports that a statement credited to him that coronavirus was a sham, remained in the figment of the reporters’ imagination.

“I am constrained to refute this allegation that some of our brothers in the media reported that I said coronavirus is a sham.

“None of those things happened, coronavirus is real, maybe they could not understand my grammar,” he said.

The minister said that part of what he said was the reason the children were kept at home, saying “our children are kept at home because we may not know who is infected.”

Ogun state makes fresh bend in education policy, to make results of secondary school students public

According to him, we have conducted a survey and parents have said that they are not willing to experiment with their children and wards by sending them to school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a national newspaper reported on its bold headline a few days ago that the minister while answering questions at the National Assembly said that coronavirus is a hoax.

It also alleged in the newspaper that the minister said he had not met a coronavirus patient despite the noise about the virus. (NAN)

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigerian government said the ministry of education would collaborate with the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 to work out a plan for the resumption of schools across the country.

Festus Keyamo scores Buhari high on job creation, gives reason

It was reported that the task force (PTF) on COVID-19 made the disclosure on Thursday, June 11, during a hearing held by the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.

Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the PTF told the lawmakers that the plan may allow students who are to write examinations to be allowed so that the next academic session would not be disrupted.

He explained that the reopening of schools was being delayed to protect vulnerable Nigerians from contracting the virus.

COVID-19: Parents speaks on allowing their children return to school | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...