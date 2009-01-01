Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria will return to lockdown if I have power - Boss Mustapha declares

- The chairman of PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said he would return Nigeria to lockdown over the spread of COVID-19 if he has power

- Mustapha lamented that some Nigerians romance COVID-19 like Tom and Jerry

- The SGF also noted that although a return to lockdown might not be popular, it was the right thing to do

Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has said he would return Nigeria to lockdown if he had the powers to do so.

The Nation reports that Mustapha said that although a return to lockdown might not be popular, it was the right thing to do considering the attitude of some Nigerians to the virus.

Legit.ng gathered that the PTF is expected to submit its assessment of the first three months of waging war against coronavirus pandemic to President Muhammadu Buhari next week.

The task force had continued to lament the flagrant disregard for the protocols developed by the PTF to contain the spread of the virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, giving updates on the pandemic. Credit: PTF

Speaking during the briefing of the task force on Thursday, June 25, the SGF lamented some persons are “already romancing with COVID -19” in the manner of Tom and Jerry.

The latest figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that Nigeria has 22, 020 confirmed cases of COVID -19 with 542 deaths from the deadly virus.

Mustapha said: “You want to hear the truth? If it were within my powers this is the time to lockdown. Lockdown might not be a popular thing but this is the time to lockdown because I can see the attitude of Tom and Jerry, we are already romancing with COVID -19 and it is not good.”

The SGF said Nigerians must continue to take responsibility to reduce community transmission of the virus.

He urged Nigerians to take the virus seriously and continue to observe the guidelines developed by the task force.

“I saw a real romance with COVID -19 today. The romance of people behaving as if the matter (virus) is over. It is a very serious issue and my appeal to Nigerians listening is that; let us take this thing (virus) seriously. By now, with 500 plus fatalities you can’t be ignorant, you can’t say you don’t know of anybody that has fallen victim either by way of name or pictures but today they are no more," Mustapha added

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, finally breathed his last at age of 70.

It was reported that the former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the pandemic.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

In a tweet by a member of the House of Representatives and political associate of the late former governor, Akin Alabi, on Thursday, June 25, Ajimobi died at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications.

