Home | News | General | Breaking: Former Oyo state governor Ajimobi is dead

- The immediate past governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi is dead

- Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25, after a serious battle with COVID-19

- Until his death, he was the deputy national chairman (south) of the ruling APC

After battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, finally breathed his last at age of 70.

Legit.ng reports that the former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the pandemic.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

In a tweet by a member of the House of Representatives and political associate of the late former governor, Akin Alabi, on Thursday, June 25, Ajimobi died at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications.

The late former governor Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi

Source: Twitter

Alabi said he was shocked, and praised for the departed and his family.

Ajimobi’s passing came a week after he was rumoured to have died at the same private hospital. The news was later debunked.

Ajimobi was a senator from 2003 to 2007. After unsuccessful attempts, he was elected governor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, becoming the first person to serve two terms in the state.

He was survived by his wife and children.

It was gathered that Ajimobi’s wife, Florence, had earlier been hospitalised with her husband. She was, however, discharged.

He was said to have been confirmed positive earlier and was managing the situation at home before the illness worsened and he had to go to a hospital.

Like other VIPs, he was said to have opted for private treatment rather than a public facility after his condition worsened.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the crisis in the APC took another dimension on Wednesday, June 24, as President Buhari backed Victor Giadom as the acting national chairman of the ruling party.

It was reported that following the appeal court's verdict which upheld Adams Oshiomhole's suspension, the NWC appointed Ajimobi, as acting chairman.

However, due to Ajimobi's ailment, the national vice-chairman, south-south, Prince Hilliard Etta, who was appointed to act on Ajomobi's behalf.

The NWC had earlier overruled Giadom who had declared himself as the acting chair of the party, following Oshiomhole's suspension.

