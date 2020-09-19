Home | News | General | Edo election: new twist as Obaseki emerges as PDP governorship candidate

- The Edo state governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has emerged as the PDP candidate for the governorship election in the state

- Two aspirants who were challenging Obaseki for the PDP ticket were said to have stepped down at the venue of the PDP primary

- The governor’s senior special adviser on new media, Jack Obinyan, made the disclosure on via his official Twitter handle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state seems to have gotten his second term ambitions on track after he emerged as the PDP candidate for the governorship election in the state.

Governor Obaseki has emerged as the PDP governorship candidate unopposed. Photo credits. Guardian

Source: UGC

Two aspirants, Kenneth Imasuagbon and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who were challenging Obaseki for the PDP ticket reportedly stepped down at the venue of the primary on Thursday, June 25, Premium Times reports.

As a result, the governor emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP unopposed.

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

The governor’s senior special adviser on new media, Jack Obinyan, made the disclosure on via his official Twitter handle.

"PDP Primaries Edo: In case you haven't heard, @GovernorObaseki is returned UNOPPOSED, emerges as the flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig ahead of September 19, 2020 Gubernatorial Elections," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the internal unrest borne out of political interest in the Edo state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) hit the red line as Governor Godwin Obaseki resigned his membership of the party.

The governor bowed out in style after holding talks with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16.

The governor's resignation, which was followed by that of his deputy Philip Shaibu, came on the heels of a feud that has set Obaseki on warpath with his former godfather, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC vows to sack members who accept appointments from PDP

Still on politics, a civil society organisation, Centre for Public Trust (CPT), has lamented that the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a handiwork of organised centrifugal forces who are interested in capturing the presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting senior program officer of the group, Mr Simon Pam, titled: APC Crisis: The Hand of Esau and the Voice of Jacob.

The non-profit group expressed fear at the turn of events in the APC and predicted that the crisis in Edo state may lead to needless bloodshed during the forthcoming elections.

Like Obaseki, Like Ambode: 3 Governors who fell out with their political godfather | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...