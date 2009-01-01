Home | News | General | This is how much world's billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates got richer during coronavirus pandemic

- Since the outbreak of coronavirus, the wealth of US billionaires increased by 20% as 643 had their wealth almost doubled

- The wealth of people like Mark, Bezos, and Gates grew greatly with Facebook's owner's net worth increasing by 58.6%

- During the pandemic also, 25 people were made billionaires as 45.5 million Americans lost their jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

American billionaires had their wealth increased by a whopping 20% since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic according to an in-depth analysis by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness.

Statista reports that between Wednesday, March 18, and Wednesday, June 17, the total money value of 643 American billionaires surged from $2.9 trillion to $3.5 trillion.

In addition to that, 29 new billionaires joined the money club. While all that was happening, 45.5 million Americans filed for unemployment.

Full list of top 15 richest black people in the world (see where Dangote, Mike Adenuga stand)

Infographics showing how their wealth grew. Photo source: Statista

Source: UGC

The top five billionaires in the country, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffet, and Larry Ellison, had their wealth increased by $101.7 billion since US lockdowns.

Bezos' wealth climbed by $43.7 billion, 36%, while Mark’s wealth increased by 58.6% ($32 billion). Twelve other rich people also doubled their wealth.

A collage of Bezos, Bill, and Zuckerberg. Photo source: Wiki Commons/Insider

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the list of richest people in the world in 2020 was released by Forbes. On the list, Bezos topped it as the richest man with $113 billion net worth.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, made the second cut with $98 billion. Bernard Arnault and Family in France made number three with $76 billion worth.

Warren Buffet and Larry Ellison are number four and five on the list respectively. Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, rather made 162nd position out of 2,095 billionaires in the world with $8.3 billion.

Davido unfollows Peruzzi amidst sexual abuse allegation

Mike Adenuga and Abudlsamad Rabiu made 286th and 712th positions with $5.6 billion and $2.9 billion respectively.

In other news, the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, is one of the richest religious monarchs in the world.

He was once worth $40 billion (N15,500,000,000,000). Some of his lavish lifestyles include reportedly racing Ferraris at midnight through Brunei’s capital, building a 1,788 room palace, and spending as much as $20,000 (N7,750,000) to get a haircut.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

It should be noted that he succeeded his father, Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien, who had 10 children from several wives.

Bolkiah's father abdicated the throne in 1967 and made him the king while he was at UK’s Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

A year after, Bolkiah ascended the throne when he got done with the academy. The man was also known as a playboy as he had so many extra-marital affairs.

Full list of 7 American celebrities who traced their roots to Africa (see how many are from Nigeria)

Would you rather have money or be poor and have a good family? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...