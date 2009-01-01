Home | News | General | Burna Boy responds after Sho Madjozi accused him of taking down Own It remix

South African singer, Sho Madjozi, has taken to social media to accuse Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, of taking down Own It remix which she was featured.

According to the John Cena crooner, this happened after they were both nominated for Best International Act in the 2020 BET awards.

Burna Boy has denied having anything to do with the song being taken down

She wrote: "For those asking where the #Ownitremix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediatelySmiling face with open mouth and cold sweat."

Own It by British rapper Stormzy, originally features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

A remix featuring Sho Madjozi was released in May, however, the song has now been taken down.

Madjozi revealed that Burna Boy was cool with her at the 2019 BET Awards but everything changed when she got nominated for the 2020 Awards.

Madjozi claims Burna Boy took the song down because he felt she was a threat.

The self-acclaimed African giant is up for Best International Act for the second year in a row after taking home the award in 2019. Meanwhile, Sho Madjozi bagged the award for Best New International Act last year.

Burna Boy in his response to the accusation, claimed he had nothing to do with it.

“Own It is NOT my song.If my voice is on it however it should have been properly cleared.If the remix wasn’t cleared with the label(Atlantic US)it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BET’s!” he wrote on Twitter.

