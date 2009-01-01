Home | News | General | Nigeria's Covid-19 total infection now 22,614 as NCDC announces 595 in 21 states (breakdown)

- 594 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in 21 states on Thursday, June 25

- Lagos, Nigeria's epicentre of the coronavirus, recoded 159 new cases - lowest in recent weeks

- Total cases have now passed 22, 000 threshold as Covid-19 continues to take swipe at Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The central collective response against the coronavirus crisis was on Thursday, June 25, deflated as Nigeria recorded 594 new cases of Covid-19 in 21 states.

This was contained in the report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which brings the total confirmed infections to 22,614

The disease control agency reported fresh 159 cases in Lagos which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria with 9482 cases. This amounts to about 49% of the total cases nationwide.

State by state breakdown of Covid-19 cases in Nigeria as total exceeds 11,000

NCDC also announced new 106 cases in Delta state, followed by Ondo with 44 cases, Edo state with 34 and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 34 cases.

Oyo and Kaduna states have new 33 cases each, Enugu has 28, Katsina has 25, Imo has 22 Adamawa states has 15 new cases while Ogun has new 12 cases.

Osun state has 11 cases, Abia has 11, Rivers has 6, Nasarawa, Bauchi and Niger states have 5 cases each. Kebbi has 4 cases, followed by Ekiti with 3 cases. Meanwhile, Plateau and Taraba closed the log with 1 case each.

Of the 22,614 confirmed cases nationwide, NCDC said 7,822 cases have been successfully discharged while official casualty figure stands at 549.

Globally, there are 9,711,780 cases in the world, 491,797 fatalities and 5,247,174 recoveries shared across over two hundred countries and territories.

In Africa, South Africa continues to lead the pack with 118,375 infections followed by Egypt on the log with 61,130. Nigeria sits on the third place with 22,614, followed by its West African brother Ghana with 15,473.

BREAKING: Nigeria's Covid-19 cases exceed 11,000 as NCDC reports 348 new infections in 19 states

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has disclosed that it has not yet fully commenced home treatment for COVID-19 patients.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, speaking during the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19, said the home treatment of COVID-19 patients is not yet fully operational.

He said anyone carrying out treatments at home without assigned clinical supervision was doing something wrong. The minister stated that various states are still considering home treatment as an option for COVID-19 patients.

I took 19 pills daily! Azadus shares his COVID 19 survival story | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...