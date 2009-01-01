Home | News | General | How Ajimobi died after going into coma - Governor Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has revealed that the immediate past Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, had lung surgery before he passed away.

The Ekiti governor made the disclosure when he reacted to the death of the politician.

Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed that Abiola Ajimobi went into a coma before he died. Photo credits: Pulse.ng/Guardian

Fayemi said he personally followed developments about the former governor’s health before he passed away.

He said he was aware when news of Ajimobi’s lung surgery broke and was happy when the former governor showed signs of recovery.

The governor, however, said his hope sank when he heard that Ajimobi had slipped into a coma.

Fayemi commiserated with the family of Ajimobi on the behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Legit.ng had reported that after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, finally breathed his last at age of 70.

The former governor was reportedly hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the pandemic.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

In a tweet by a member of the House of Representatives and political associate of the late former governor, Akin Alabi, on Thursday, June 25, Ajimobi died at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications.

