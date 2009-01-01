Home | News | General | President Buhari reacts to death of former Oyo governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has said a former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, died when the APC and Nigeria needed his counsels to heal and grow.

The Nigerian president in a condolence message to the family of the late politician on Thursday, June 25, noted that Ajimobi would be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo state, and nation.

The Nigerian president stated that Ajimobi’s absence will be sorely felt by the APC. Photo credits: Presidency

Source: UGC

He said the former governor was known for his progressive views and worked assiduously for the creation of the APC.

Buhari stated that the absence of Ajimobi will be sorely felt by all associates, particularly in the APC.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the family of the former governor, and grant him a peaceful rest.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has revealed that Abiola Ajimobi had lung surgery before he passed away.

The Ekiti governor made the disclosure when he reacted to the death of the politician.

Fayemi said he personally followed developments about the former governor’s health before he passed away.

He said he was aware when news of Ajimobi’s lung surgery broke and was happy when the former governor showed signs of recovery.

The governor, however, said his hope sank when he heard that Ajimobi had slipped into a coma.

Fayemi commiserated with the family of Ajimobi on the behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Legit.ng had reported that after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, finally breathed his last at age of 70.

The former governor was reportedly hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, but he never recovered from the pandemic.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

