Northern Govs mourn former Oyo Governor Ajimobi
- 3 hours 9 minutes ago
By Therese Nanlong
Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has expressed “deep shock” over the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi describing the decease as “a man of integrity who served Oyo State and Nigeria with excellence.”
Lalong in a condolence message on behalf of the Forum recalled the contributions of late Senator Ajimobi to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career where he made significant impact on its growth and development.
The message issued in Jos by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs. Makut Macham notes, “The late Ajimobi was a man of integrity who served the people of Oyo State and Nigeria with excellence. The sterling leadership qualities of late Ajimobi and his role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many party members which led to his appointment as Deputy National Chairman, South.”
He consoled with the wife of the late Senator, Florence, children and entire family, asking them to take solace in his rich legacies and accept the sad development as the will of God.
