Contractor apologizes to Sanwo-Olu over sweepers' protest

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

… Says I hold Sanwo-Olu in high esteem

By Esther Onyegbula

One of the former Lagos State Waste Management (LAWMA) Contractors, Mrs Ola Williams has apologized to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the protests carried out by street sweepers at Marina Lagos last Sunday.

Williams who spoke from her sickbed in a hospital in Lagos, said she meant no evil with the protest, adding that her presence during the protest was majorly to persuade the protesters who were demanding for salary payment.

She added that she holds the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other great leaders of the APC in high esteem.

“I want to plead with the governor to please forgive me over the last protest by the sweepers in Marina. He should please ignore those carrying false rumour about me. I will never desecrate the office of His Excellency, the governor of Lagos State. The rumour mongers are aiming at destabilizing our great party. Governor Sanwo- Olu is doing a good job in Lagos State and his achievements in just one year are a thing of joy to all of us that are praying for his success.

“ Our great leaders should also shun rumour going around that I am no more loyal to our great party. I don’t have any other party than APC and my joy is that our leaders are recording successes both at the states and at the national level.

“I will continue to pray for the progress of Lagos State. God Almighty will continue to guide Governor Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the lots of Lagosians. The Governor as a father should forgive me and the protesters and let’s unite in our resolve to ensure progress in the state”.

Vanguard

