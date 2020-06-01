Home | News | General | Edo 2020: Obaseki emerges PDP candidate
Edo 2020: Obaseki emerges PDP candidate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 52 minutes ago
Obaseki Godwin

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and would fly the party’s flag in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Obaseki emerged candidate after two other aspirants, Mr Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama representing the Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Mr Ken Imasuangbon finally stepped down from the race

Recall  that one of the aspirants, Mr Gideon Ikhine, had on Monday stepped down for the governor.
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who was the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Committee, said that voting still took place in line with the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act as well as acceptable democratic practices.

Mohammed said that that Obaseki polled 1,952 while 72 votes were declared invalid from the 2,020 total vote cast.
He said that the total delegates were 3,234.

The result was declared by the chairman of the committee after it was confirmed by Independent National Electoral Commission  officials as well as security agencies.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

