Siya Kakkar: 16-year-old TikTok star commits suicide
- 6 hours 54 minutes ago
Siya Kakkar, a 16-year-old TikTok star, is dead.
She committed suicide at her residence on Thursday, Times of India reports.
The deceased rose to fame for her TikTok dance videos..
The popular teen had over 1 million followers.
Siya, who hailed from Mumbai, posted a video less than 24 hours before her demise.
Her manager Arjun Sarin has confirmed the news of her death.
“No more words. You will always be the best artist. Rest in Peace”, he wrote on his Instagram page.
The Police have commenced an investigation
