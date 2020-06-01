Home | News | General | Nigerian troops bomb bandits’ camps, kill top leaders, several fighters in Zamfara (Video)

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has taken out two bandits’ camps and eliminated bandit top leaders in Zamfara State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Thursday, said the operation was executed on June 23, following series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the camps and a cave where the bandits store their weapons as well as hide to evade attacks..

Enenche also said that several bandit fighters were killed in the airstrikes.

The statement read: “Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI under the subsidiary Operation WUTAN DAJI have yielded more positive results with the destruction of 2 camps and a cave hideout of members of the armed bandits’ gang led by Hassan Tagwaye in Doumborou Forest, Zamfara State. The airstrikes, which also resulted in the neutralization of some key armed bandits’ leaders as well as several of their fighters, were executed on June 23 2020, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the camps and a cave where the bandits store their weapons as well as hide to evade attacks.

“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. At the first camp, some bandits, who had assembled for a meeting near one of the huts, were neutralized by the attack aircraft. At the second camp, a suspected high-value bandits’ leader along with some weapon-bearing fighters were seen in the vicinity of some huts. The attack aircraft engaged the target structures, scoring accurate hits and taking out the huts along with their occupants. The NAF jets also later recorded direct hits on the suspected bunker, from where some of the bandits were seen emerging, completely destroying it. Human Intelligence reports later confirmed that Hassan Tagwaye and his twin brother Hussain along with several other bandits were neutralized in the airstrikes, while a few escaped with injuries.

“As a matter of security concern, people in the general area are advised to report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up.

“While commending the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the country

Operation HADARIN DAJI: BDA Air Strikes On Bandits Camps At Doumbourou Forest in Zamfara State led to the destruction of 2 camps and the neutralization of some key armed bandits’ leaders as well as several of their fighters. Watch video: pic.twitter.com/cVCe1mQBI2 — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) June 25, 2020

