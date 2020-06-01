Home | News | General | “I Wish To Reach Just 70 Years Only” – Ex-Governor Ajimobi In Throwback Video
“I Wish To Reach Just 70 Years Only” – Ex-Governor Ajimobi In Throwback Video



[unable to retrieve full-text content]Here is one of the recent videos of Late Abiola Ajimobi, where he said he wished to reach the age of 70. RIP

