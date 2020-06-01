Home | News | General | 17-Year-Old Girl Raped By 3 Men She Met On Facebook After Traveling 210kms

A teenage girl and her mother are crying for justice after the minor was allegedly defiled by three men in early June.

The distraught mother, who hails from Homa Bay County, said her 17-year-old daughter, who lives with her aunt in Mbita, called on Friday, June 5 to say she would be visiting her (mother) later that day..

“When I called her later Friday to inquire why she had taken long to arrive home, she said I shouldn’t worry, and that she’d be home soon. In the evening, her phone line was unreachable. I did not know where she had gone to, or what had happened to her,” said the mother.

On Tuesday, June 9, she received a call from Mbale Police Station asking her to go to the station because her daughter was seriously ill.

“I was shocked; I did not know how she got to Mbale in Vihiga County, a place that I, personally, had never set foot in. I was told that she met one of her defilers on Facebook.”

In her police report, the girl said she met one of the defilers — identified only as Vincent — on Facebook. She said he had invited her to his home in Mbale, a distance of 210 kilometers from Mbita.

“He told me to use my money to travel to his place, and that he will refund once I get there,” she said.

In Mbale, her host Vincent allegedly sexually assaulted her and kicked her out without giving her money to travel back home.

“While stranded, I met a boda boda rider, who promised to provide me with shelter for the night. He said that the following day, he will take me to Kisumu, where I will board a bus home. He took me to a lodging facility in Kakamega, where he defiled and stole my phone.

“On returning to Mbale, I met another man, who took me to Vincent’s place. We found the door had been locked. The then-curfew deadline of 7 pm had passed. So, the man told me he would take me to his place, where I would spend the night. While at his home, he defiled me and kicked me out the following morning,” recounted the girl as quoted by K24 Digital.

The victim said a female Good Samaritan helped her seek medical treatment and file a report at Mbale Police Station on June 10.

She said despite knowing where her Facebook friend lives, she does not know his full name.

“I met the man on Facebook. His first name is Vincent, and the surname indicates he is of Luhya ethnicity. He invited me to Mbale, Vihiga County so that I know where he stays — Hekima area. I usually stay with my aunt. I told her that I was going to pay mum a visit and return on Sunday, June 14,” she said.

“I want this case to be pursued to the end. The men hurt me,” she added.

She identified her last defiler as one Davies, who “lives near Mbale High School”.

One of the suspects, David Nyangweso, has since been arrested and arraigned. He is being held in custody as investigations into the matter continue.

The girl sat her KCPE exams in 2017 and was staying with her aunt after failing to secure secondary school admission.

