‘Buhari, APC Have Sent You To Golgotha’ – Dino Melaye Mocks Oshiomhole (Video)
- 9 hours 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Jonah Melaye has reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The APC dissolved its NWC on Thursday during a National Executive Committee, NEC meeting convened in Aso-Rock. Suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole wielded considerable influence over the dissolved NWC..
Speaking on the development, Melaye mocked Oshiomhole with a song captioning it;
“Why did Buhari, APC take Oshiomole to Golgotha? Meanwhile, myself and Sen Saraki are waiting for our retirement letter from the disgraced former chairman
