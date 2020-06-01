Home | News | General | Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners return to winning ways as Nketiah & Willock net

Mikel Arteta got a response from Arsenal as they bounced back from successive Premier League defeats with a somewhat improved performance and 2-0 win at Southampton on Thursday.

The Gunners suffered back-to-back losses to Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion following the season’s resumption, but they resembled a more focused and resilient unit as they scrapped to a win, unspectacular though it was.

Matteo Guendouzi, fortunate to avoid a retrospective sanction for grabbing Neal Maupay by the throat last Saturday, was the most significant casualty of the Brighton defeat as he was dropped from the squad, but the Frenchman’s absence seemed to have no negative impact on Arsenal.

