Home | News | General | APC crisis: Oshiomhole faction reacts to Buhari-led NEC decision, threatens to return to court
11 Facts You Should Know About Late Abiola Ajimobi

APC crisis: Oshiomhole faction reacts to Buhari-led NEC decision, threatens to return to court



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Hilliard Eta, has rejected the outcome of the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party

The NWC reiterated its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom, a former National Secretary of the party, has no authority to convene a National Executive Committee meeting..

alt

In a statement on Thursday in reaction to the outcome of the meeting, the sacked APC NWC said it has begun consultation of stakeholders and lawyers for necessary court action .

The NWC of the APC was dissolved on Thursday

The decision was taken at the NEC meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, embattled Deputy National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom and some members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as Caretaker Committee chairman of the APC.

See attachment

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173