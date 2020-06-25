Home | News | General | APC crisis: Oshiomhole faction reacts to Buhari-led NEC decision, threatens to return to court

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Hilliard Eta, has rejected the outcome of the National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the party

The NWC reiterated its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom, a former National Secretary of the party, has no authority to convene a National Executive Committee meeting..

In a statement on Thursday in reaction to the outcome of the meeting, the sacked APC NWC said it has begun consultation of stakeholders and lawyers for necessary court action .

The NWC of the APC was dissolved on Thursday

The decision was taken at the NEC meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, embattled Deputy National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom and some members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been appointed as Caretaker Committee chairman of the APC.

