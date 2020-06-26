N-Power gives fresh update to applicants on registration process
N-Power, Federal Government’s youths empowerment programme, on Thursday, gave a fresh update to 2020 applicants on how they will prepare for registration.
N-Power made this known in a tweet via its official Twitter page.
It said: “Dear Intending N-Power 2020 Applicants,
“Here is how to prepare for the N-Power application.
“Remember;
“1. Portal opens 11.45pm, June 26, 2020.
“2. Application is FREE. Do NOT pay anyone to apply on the N-Power portal.
“3. Get a printout or accurate details of your BVN. ”
Recall that the Scheme had last week disclosed that its registration portal would be opened on June 26.
