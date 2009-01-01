Oyo’s youngest commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Fakorede, who is 28-years-old, told newsmen on Friday that he had gone into isolation in order not to spread the disease.

Fakorede, who is the youngest commissioner in Oyo State, said he didn’t know how he contracted COVID-19 because he usually takes all necessary precautions.

He, however, said Nigerians must know that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as many, including his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have beaten the disease.



The commissioner revealed he remained asymptomatic as of Friday morning.

Fakorede said, “I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”

