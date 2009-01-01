COVID-19: Nigerian govt hints on another lockdown, gives reasons





The Nigerian government has hinted on ordering another lockdown across the country.





Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, said ordering another lockdown won’t be out of place, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.





The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stated this during the Thursday’s daily briefing of the committee.





He stressed that the way Nigerians are romancing the virus was an indication of danger in the nearest future.





According to Mustapha: “This is the time to lock down if it were within my power. This is the time to lock down because I can see the attitude of people romancing with COVID-19.





“The daily increase in confirmed cases, the federal government feels a sense of frustration because we can see glaringly the danger ahead and you can see the level of recklessness on the part of people who should know better.”

