Ajimobi died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos hospital -Lagos Commissioner of health

Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, has revealed the cause of death of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

In a tweet on Friday, the commissioner said the former governor died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection on Thursday.
We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.

The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following pic.twitter.com/4RSaJAk7QG
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 26, 2020

Ajimobi was 70 years.

