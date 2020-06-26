Fear grips Government House as Okowa’s daughter tests positive for COVID-19

The test result of Governor Okowa’s daughter was among the 106 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the State for Thursday.

While the identity of the daughter was not revealed, Governor Okowa on Friday said himself and his family, in-line with the laid out procedures, are going into isolation for the next 14-days.

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated,” Governor Okowa tweeted.





Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases escalated to 22,614 on Thursday with 594 new cases announced. The big surprise was Delta, where new infections surged by 106, in the last 24 hours.

Delta was 9th on the cumulative leaderboard with 609 cases, before Thursday’s tally. With 709 cases, it will now leapfrog Kaduna to claim the 8th position behind Ogun.

Ogun recorded just 12 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 733 cases. Lagos, as usual recorded the highest cases of 159. Ondo came next to Delta with 44 cases.

