Steven Gerrard reacts as Chelsea’s win over Manchester City help Liverpool seal Premier League title

- Steven Gerrard is one of the first to congratulate Liverpool for winning the Premier League

- A former captain, Gerrard missed out of the EPL title despite winning several laurels with the Reds

- Jurgen Klopp has led the team to win the prestigious title for the first time in 30 years

Delighted Steven Gerrard wants the party to begin as he celebrates former club Liverpool for their incredible glory after winning the English Premier League which had been out of their reach for 30 years.

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City helped the Reds confirm the coveted title for the first times since the Premier League era began.

As a result of City’s loss to Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s men are left 23 points behind Liverpool who now have an unassailable 86 points with just 7 games left to play.

"Let the party begin," Gerrard wrote on Instagram.

Steven Gerrard celebrates a goal for Liverpool during his time at the club. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Also, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the club after emerging winners of the coveted Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

It is Liverpool’s first win since the Premier League era began with many applauding the manager Jurgen Klopp.

A fan wrote: “In all seriousness, congratulations to Liverpool. A great rebuilding job by Jurgen Klopp to get them where they are today. I admire how they've built up from 2015 - 8th, 4th, 4th, 2nd + CL and now champions. A fantastically well run club and a model for us to follow.”

And another added: “Congratulations to Liverpool and Liverpool fans, thoroughly deserving champions! TrophyPartying face. A great team on the pitch and a real spirit and togetherness off it, what an incredible job Klopp has done!”

Another supporter wrote: "Many congratulations to Liverpool FC for winning the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Thoroughly deserved, and I say this as a Manchester United supporter. So much credit must go to the magnificent Jurgen Klopp, who has transformed them from also-rans to champions."

