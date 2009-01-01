Home | News | General | 2023: APC governors speak about alleged move against Bola Tinubu

- Governors on the platform of the APC have dismissed suggestions that the dissolution of the party’s NWC was targeted at Bola Tinubu

- The Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu, who serves as the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) made the clarification

- Bagudu said all party members including Tinubu, are working in unity to rescue the party from its current crisis

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed suggestions that the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee NWC was targeted at Bola Tinubu.

There have been suggestions that the NWC was dissolved to reduce Bola Tinubu's influence in the APC because of his alleged plan to become the party's 2023 presidential candidate.

The governors said Tinubu is also working to resolve the party’s current crisis. Photo credits: Daily Trust

But the Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Bagudu, who serves as the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) told reporters on Thursday, June 25, that the NWC was dissolved to address some problems in the party, Business Day reported.

Bagudu said all party members including Tinubu, are working in unity to rescue the party from its current crisis.

The governor stated that no member of the party is happy over the current challenges faced by the party.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Centre for Public Trust (CPT), has lamented that the current crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a handiwork of organised centrifugal forces who are interested in capturing the presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting senior program officer of the group, Mr Simon Pam, titled: APC Crisis: The Hand of Esau and the Voice of Jacob.

The non-profit group expressed fear at the turn of events in the APC and predicted that the crisis in Edo state may lead to needless bloodshed during the forthcoming elections.

They called on the security agencies to stay on alert to avert any outbreak of disorder. Furthermore, the statement warned Nigerians to be aware that those behind the current crisis are part of a plot “coordinated and funded by a man who wants the soul of APC at all costs to feather the nest of his 2023 ambition.”

“This well-known merchant of mischief and apostle of primitive accumulation should come clear and stop the proxy war now,” the group said.

The group further stated that many observers are waiting and watching keenly for the cataclysmic implosion of the APC.

According to the statement, “the characters who are the faces of the crisis especially Igo Aguma and Hillard Etta are dubious political jobbers with a long history of duplicity.”

The group observed that while it is not their duty to meddle into internal issues of a political party, discerning Nigerians can see through what is going on.

The group warned those it described as political traders to spare suffering Nigerians a moment to cope with the ongoing health and economic crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling party has been embroiled in several shades of political conflict among contending forces in the forthcoming elections in Edo state.

The CPT said it will be deploying two hundred election observers during the forthcoming elections in Edo and Ondo states.

