PDP reacts to Ajimobi's death, describes it as a national loss

Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the passing away of the former governor of Oyo state, Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died in a private hospital in Lagos on Thursday, June 25, after battling coronavirus pandemic for one month.

Legit.ng reports that the party in a statement it issued on Thursday, June 25, hours after Ajimobi breathed his last, described the death of the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an irreparable national loss.

The late former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.

The party described the death as a national tragedy and a huge loss not only to the APC and his state, Oyo but also to the entire nation.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson of the party, noted that the PDP is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Ajimobi, especially at the time when the nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.

The statement read: "Indeed, our party is still in shock and deeply saddened over the news of the death of Senator Ajimobi, especially at this time, when our nation needed his wealth of experience and statesmanship the most.

"Senator Ajimobi was an exceptionally brilliant administrator, outstanding legislator and a man of peace, who made immense contributions and sacrifices towards the unity as well as political stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria."

The party also described Ajimobi was an excellent administrator and broad-minded Nigerian who put the good of the nation ahead of other considerations in his political life.

"The party prayed to God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear the loss and eternal repose to the faithful departed," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the special adviser on communication and strategy to Ajimobi, Bolaji Tunji, wrote a tribute in honour of his late boss.

It was reported that Ajimobi died in Lagos on Thursday, June 25, from complications arising from COVID-19.

Tunji, in a tribute published on his Facebook page on Friday, June 26, revealed how the politician made a journey of no-return from Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to Abuja, the nation's capital.

