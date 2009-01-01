Home | News | General | Liverpool stars spotted having crazy party after first Premier League title in 30 years (video)

- Liverpool players across the Merseyside went crazy after winning the Premier League

- Chelsea defeated Man City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to hand Reds the league title

- The likes of Van Dijk, Alisson, Chamberlain were spotted going wild in a party

Liverpool won the Premier League in dramatic fashion as players were spotted having a wild party in someone's garden.

Willian scored the decisive penalty that gave Chelsea the 2-1 win over former champions Man City as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain were see jumping for joy.

Willian's penalty sent Man City to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea and ensured the Reds won their first title in 30 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It was Liverpool's first league title in 30 years as Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip were also seen in the first brief clip.

Another video clip showed the likes of Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino counting down to the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

The after referee Stuart Attwell blew the whistle the trio erupted into cheers chanting: "Campiones! Campiones! Ole, Ole Ole!"

Liverpool: Van Dijk, Alisson, Chamberlain spotted having crazy title-winning party. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emotional Jurgen Klopp said on BT Sport: "It is unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible. Knowing how much Kenny supported us, it is for you. He has waited 30 years and it's for Stevie [Gerrard]. The boys admire you all and it's easy to motivate the team because of our great history.

"The game last night gave me the feeling we would be fine and tonight is for the fans. I hope you stay at home, and it's a joy to do it for you. It [the pandemic] is not over yet and we watched the game together at the hotel so we will enjoy the moment.

"I know it is difficult for people in this moment but we could not hold back. We will enjoy this with our supporters when we can."

Writing on Instagram, former captain and club legend Steven Gerrard said: "Congratulations to all [Liverpool FC] on winning the Premier League.

"Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players.

"Lead by a world class manager and coaching team, also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

"And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.

PAY ATTENTION:Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sergio Aguero has undergone successful surgery and the Man City striker posted a picture of himself on the hospital bed.

The 32-year-old was substituted in City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley in the Premier League as the Argentine star was hobbled off the pitch in discomfort.

He immediately flew to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat who is regareded as "the Lionel Messi of medicine" - and immediately went under the knife.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...