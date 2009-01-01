Home | News | General | Klopp in tears after Chelsea beat Man City, dedicates Premier League title win to 2 Liverpool legends (video)

- Jurgen Klopp has dedicated Liverpool's EPL title win to Dalglish and Gerrard

- Liverpool won the 2019/20 EPL title after Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1

- Klopp explained that he is happy that the record was achieved during his time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dedicated the club's Premier League triumph to Kenny Dalglish and former captain of the Reds Steven Gerrard.

Despite all his years playing for the Reds, Steven Gerrard never won the Premier League title even though he lifted the Champions League.

Reds have been waiting for the past 30 years to win EPL title until Thursday night, June 25, when Chelsea's win over Manchester City gave them the crown.

Lampard and his men were superb in front of their fans to record a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Last term, Liverpool also fought for the Premier League title, but lost the battle on the last day of the season to Manchester City who were crowned champions.

Wearing Liverpool shirt while watching the tie between Chelsea and Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp was unable to control his emotion as he broke down in tears.

Jurgen Klopp dedicates Liverpool's Premier League title win to Kenny Dalglish and Gerrard (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are still seven games to be played to end the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea on Thursday night, June 25, provided superb performance which helped them beat visiting Manchester City 2-1 in a tough Premier League encounter played at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard and his wards went into the encounter with their morale boosted and they did themselves lot of good by beating the reigning Premier League champions who finished the match with 10 men.

Frenchman N'Golo Kante returned to Chelsea's first team and had the first chance to score in the fourth minute when he fired a shot which was blocked by Ederson.

Chelsea scored their first goal in the 36th minute through Christian Pulisic who benefited from a blunder by Benjamin Mendy for him to net sending Ederson the wrong way.

But the Citizens fought back in the 55th minute through Kevin De Bruyne who scored via a superb free kick.

The hosts were however given a penalty in the 77th minute after the referee checked the VAR system and Willian scored to give the Blues back the lead.

